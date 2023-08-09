Garrett (6-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Reds. He struck out three.
Garrett's now allowed just five runs over his last three outings (17 innings) after struggling to a 7.85 ERA in his prior four outings. His ERA is down to 4.08 with a 1.19 WHIP and an impressive 125:19 K:BB across 22 starts (117 innings) this season. The 26-year-old Garrett will look to keep the momentum going in his next outing, currently slated for next week against the Astros.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Six strong innings Friday•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Hit hard Friday•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Escapes with no-decision Saturday•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Tallies another win•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Fans six in no-decision•