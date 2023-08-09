Garrett (6-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Reds. He struck out three.

Garrett's now allowed just five runs over his last three outings (17 innings) after struggling to a 7.85 ERA in his prior four outings. His ERA is down to 4.08 with a 1.19 WHIP and an impressive 125:19 K:BB across 22 starts (117 innings) this season. The 26-year-old Garrett will look to keep the momentum going in his next outing, currently slated for next week against the Astros.