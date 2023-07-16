Garrett didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw got the hook after 81 pitches (53 strikes) with one runner on base and the Marlins ahead 5-4, ensuring Garrett wouldn't end up in the loss column. The 25-year-old remarkably hasn't been on the losing end of a decision since May 8, going 4-0 in 12 starts over that stretch with a 2.89 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 78:10 K:BB through 65.1 innings. He next lines up for a home outing next weekend against the Rockies.