Garrett (9-7) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks over four innings as the Marlins were routed 11-2. He struck out two.

Originally schedule to pitch Tuesday, the extra day of rest just seemed to throw Garrett off as he got tagged for more than three runs for the first time since July 21, on the backs of two-run homers by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. The southpaw got lifted after 77 pitches (46 strikes), perhaps with the intention of being available in some capacity for the final game of the season Oct. 1 should a wild-card spot still be on the line. Heading into Thursday, the Marlins are tied with the Cubs for the final playoff berth in the NL. Since the beginning of August, Garrett has a 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 53.2 innings and has been Miami's most consistent pitcher.