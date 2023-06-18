Garrett (3-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

The southpaw continues to give the Marlins some stability in their rotation. Garrett has given up two runs or less in six of his last seven starts, posting a 2.13 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and dazzling 49:8 K:BB through 38 innings over that stretch. While Saturday's quality start was just his second of the season, that's largely due to workload management, as the 90 pitches he tossed against Washington were a season high. Garrett will look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Pirates.