Garrett came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-8 extra-innings win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

He was briefly on the hook for the loss, getting lifted after he walked Bryson Stott to lead off the sixth inning and watching him come around to score a go-ahead run for the Phillies, but the two bullpens made sure neither starter was involved in the decision. Garrett has completed six innings just once in his last seven seven starts, posting a 5.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB through 34.1 innings over that stretch, and fatigue could be catching up to the 25-year-old southpaw in his first full season in a big-league rotation. He'll try to get on track in his next outing, likely to come early next week in Cincinnati.