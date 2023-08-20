Garrett (7-4) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out six without walking a batter over six innings, taking the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Dodgers.

Garrett pitched well enough for a quality start, but a pair of solo home runs to Mookie Betts ended up being the difference. Garrett has given up nine runs (eight earned) across 28 innings over his last five starts, though he hasn't struck out more than six in any start in that span. For the season, he's maintained a 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 132:21 K:BB through 128 innings. He's lined up for a favorable home start versus the Nationals his next time out.