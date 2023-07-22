Garrett (5-3) surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and no walks over three innings Friday in a loss to the Rockies. He struck out five.

Garrett served up homers in each frame -- to C.J. Cron in the first, Jurickson Profar in the second and Elias Diaz in the third -- and he also surrendered a double to Alan Trejo. Pulled from the game before the top of the fourth, it matched Garrett's shortest start of the season. The 25-year-old southpaw will carry a 4.32 ERA and 1.19 WHIP into his next outing at home against the Tigers.