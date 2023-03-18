Garrett has a minor-league option remaining and appears to be behind Edward Cabrera in the battle for the Marlins' fifth starter job, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cabrera also has better numbers this spring, although neither pitcher has dominated -- Garrett has a 7:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings to Cabrera's 4:2 K:BB in five spring frames. Garrett posted a 3.58 ERA and 90:24 K:BB through 88 innings in 17 big-league starts last season, and even if he begins 2023 at Triple-A Jacksonville, he could see significant action for Miami over the course of the summer.