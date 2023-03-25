Garrett is expected to break camp in the big leagues, but he'll be a long reliever rather than a sixth starter if he fails to beat Edward Cabrera for a rotation spot, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garrett and Cabrera have been in a battle all spring, and at one point it seemed as though they could both emerge victorious, with the Marlins seemingly open to a six-man rotation. The decision has been made to go the traditional five-man route instead, but the loser of the battle should still remain on the roster, as injuries have left Miami with just 13 healthy pitchers in big-league camp. Garrett's 8.25 ERA this spring is far worse than Cabrera's 1.86 mark, though Garrett's 12:5 K:BB is more impressive than Cabrera's seven strikeouts and four walks.