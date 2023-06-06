Garrett (2-2) earned the win Monday, allowing four runs on six hits over 5 innings against Kansas City. He struck out six.

Garrett got off to an inauspicious start, allowing four runs over his first two innings. However, he'd manage to hold the Royals at bay while the Marlins rallied to overcome a 4-0 deficit and pick up the win. The 25-year-old Garrett had been pitching well coming into Monday's outing, holding opponents to two runs or fewer in his last four starts. Garrett sports a 4.47 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 60:12 K:BB over 12 starts (58.1 innings) this season.