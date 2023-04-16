Garrett did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against Arizona. He struck out five.

Garrett allowed minimal damage in his second start of the season. This performance was a steady improvement over the 25-year-old southpaw's start last week against the Mets, when he allowed nine hits in just 4.2 innings. The jury is still out on the Alabama native, as he needs to show it consistently in order to keep getting starting opportunities.