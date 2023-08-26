Garrett (7-5) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out three.

The big blow came in the sixth inning when Carter Kieboom tagged Garrett with a two-run shot to extend the Nationals' lead. Garrett has just 18 strikeouts in 28 innings so far this month after he fanned 117 in 106 frames through the end of July. The southpaw has a 3.54 ERA this month, though, and his control continues to be immaculate, as he hasn't walked more than two in a start since late May.