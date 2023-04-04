Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Garrett would seem to be a potential fill-in starter for Johnny Cueto, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after aggravating a lingering biceps injury in his Marlins debut Monday against the Twins. There should be an update soon to the rotation schedule in Miami. Cueto had been lined up to make his next start Sunday at the Mets.
