Garrett (1-0) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 3-2 victory over the Guardians. He struck out three.

For the second straight outing, the southpaw came one out short of a quality start, this time getting the hook after 82 pitches (60 strikes) when he gave up a two-out walk and a double with the Marlins clinging to a 3-1 lead. The bullpen kept the inherited runners from scoring, however, and got Garrett his first win of 2023. The 25-year-old will take a 2.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 19 innings into his next outing, which could come next week in Atlanta.