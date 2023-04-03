Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garrett probably wasn't going to be available for another day or two after throwing three innings in relief Saturday, so the Marlins are replacing him with a fresh arm. He'll likely be stretched back out as a starter with Jacksonville.
