Garrett (9-6) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Brewers.

Garrett lasted just 3.2 innings in his previous start, a loss to the Dodgers. Wednesday's effort was his fifth quality start in his last seven outings, though he's posted a pedestrian 4-3 record in that span. The 26-year-old southpaw is at a 3.67 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 147:27 K:BB through 149.2 innings over 29 outings (28 starts) this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Mets.