Garrett did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run (zero earned) on five hits over six innings against the Mets. He struck out seven without issuing any walks.

Garrett looked laser-focused Tuesday, surrendering just one unearned run and retiring the final 10 batters he faced; however, the 26-year-old settled for a no-decision as Miami's bullpen was unable to retain the lead. Garrett has gone six innings and thrown exactly 91 pitches in back-to-back outings, amassing an impressive 14:2 K:BB without allowing any earned runs during that stretch. He currently lines up for a road rematch with the Mets next week.