Garrett (8-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Garrett tied his season-high with three walks and contended with heavy traffic, resulting in his shortest outing since July 21 when he lasted just three innings against Colorado. Despite struggling with his command Thursday, the 26-year-old was able to limit the damage to just one run, marking the southpaw's eighth consecutive outing in which he has limited the opposition to three or fewer runs. During this stretch, Garrett has compiled a 3-3 record while posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 43.2 innings. He currently lines up to take the mound in Milwaukee next time out.