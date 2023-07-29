Garrett did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one unearned run on five hits and one walk over six innings in a 6-5 victory over the Tigers. He struck out six.

Garrett didn't allow an earned run versus the Tigers after surrendering 16 over his previous four starts. The long ball had been the left-hander's primary issue. He'd given up six home runs over five contests coming into Friday's matchup, including three last time out versus Colorado. Garrett has shown flashes of being an elite big-league pitcher, but he struggles to put everything together on a consistent basis. Regardless. He's already set a new career high with 111 strikeouts this year and will continue to add to that total as long as he stays healthy.