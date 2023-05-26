Garrett did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against the Rockies. He struck out three.

Garrett has now allowed just three runs over his last three outings (16.1 innings). However, he's only pitched through six innings once in nine starts. The 25-year-old left-hander is 1-2 this season with a 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 47:11 K:BB through 48 innings. Garrett tentatively lines up to face the Padres at home in his next start.