Garrett won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to poor field conditions.
The playing surface at Citi Field was unable to recover from a weekend of rain, so the Mets and Marlins will be forced to play a doubleheader Wednesday. Garrett holds a dominant 0.57 ERA since the start of September and will presumably start one of Wednesday's games.
