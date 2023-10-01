Garrett will start Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Garrett had a breakout season and logged a 2.10 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 25.2 innings over his final five starts. Jesus Luzardo will get the ball in Game 1.
