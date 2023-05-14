Garrett did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk across five innings during a 3-1 win over the Reds. He struck out eight.

Garrett posted his third start of the campaign with one or fewer runs across at least five innings and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in the process. The left-hander's 5.40 ERA remains inflated due to an 11-run outing versus Atlanta, but his 36:7 K:BB over 36.2 innings gives him a solid upside moving forward. Garrett's next start is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend set versus San Francisco.