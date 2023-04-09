Garrett did not factor into the decision during Sunday's 7-2 win over the Mets, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday and took Johnny Cueto's (biceps) spot in the rotation. In his first start of the year and only second appearance, Garrett did a fantastic job of working around trouble but wasn't in line for the win after getting pulled in the fifth with two outs. The only blemishes on Garrett's ledger came on RBI singles to Francisco Alvarez and Pete Alonso in the second and fifth innings, respectively. Cueto isn't expected to be sidelined much longer than the minimum 15 days, but Garrett should still garner at least one more start before the veteran right-hander returns.