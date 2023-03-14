Garrett allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out three in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The left-hander did get stretched out to 71 pitches (44 strikes), but that was about the only positive takeaway from this outing. Garrett remains firmly in the mix for a rotation spot with the Marlins, and while his spring ERA has now ballooned to 8.68, his 7:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings shows there's little cause for alarm. However, this performance could put Garrett behind his main competition for the fifth starter role, Edward Cabrera (1.80 ERA, 4:2 K:BB through five spring innings.)