Garrett (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings against the Phillies. He struck out three.

Garrett picked up another victory Saturday, marking his 11th straight start without taking a loss, a streak that dates back to May 8. All of the damage against Garrett came early, surrendering a solo homer to Trea Turner in the first, then giving up two more runs in the second inning. Over his last six appearances (34 innings), Garrett holds a 2.38 ERA and an elite 41:3 K:BB.