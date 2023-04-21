Garrett will start the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garrett was supposed to toe the rubber for the Marlins in Friday's series opener, but that game got postponed into a traditional doubleheader Saturday because of inclement weather in Cleveland. Garrett, 25, holds a 3.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 13.1 innings (two starts, one relief appearance) this season.