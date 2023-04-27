Hoeing is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Cubs at loanDepot Park.
Despite getting tagged for four earned runs on six hits and two walks across 3.2 innings against Atlanta in his 2023 MLB debut Tuesday, Hoeing will wind up getting a second start this week as a replacement in the rotation for Trevor Rogers (biceps). Hoeing may need a better showing against the Cubs to ensure he sticks in the rotation on a more permanent basis, as Miami could turn to long reliever Devin Smeltzer for starts if Hoeing can't get the job done.