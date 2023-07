Hoeing (1-2) yielded seven runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Friday, striking out one and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Hoeing stumbled out of the gate, coughing up three runs in the first inning followed by two more in the third. Prior to Friday's brutal outing, he'd only allowed nine earned runs through 35 innings on the year. His ERA shot up from 2.31 to 3.72 as a result. It's unclear if Miami will give him another turn in the rotation or push him back to the bullpen.