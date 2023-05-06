Hoeing threw three innings of relief Saturday against the Cubs, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four.

Hoeing was originally scheduled to start the game, so when the Marlins announced it would instead be Matt Barnes on the hill, it looked as though Hoeing was ill or injured. Instead, the change of plans was merely tactical, as Miami elected to go with a bullpen day with Hoeing handling the largest share of the workload. He handled the third through fifth innings capably enough, while six other relievers combined to cover the other five frames.