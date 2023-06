Hoeing is scheduled to start Saturday's game versus the Pirates at LoanDepot Park.

He'll be making his second turn through the rotation as a replacement for Edward Cabrera (shoulder) after striking out five over four scoreless innings while taking a no-decision Monday versus the Blue Jays. Until one of Cabrera, Johnny Cueto (biceps) or Trevor Rogers (biceps/shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list, Hoeing looks poised to stick around as the Marlins' No. 5 starter.