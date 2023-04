Hoeing will start for the Marlins on Tuesday in Atlanta, JJordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He's taking the rotation spot vacated by Trevor Rogers (biceps). Hoeing, 26, struggled mightily during his brief time in the majors last season and was removed from the 40-man roster over the offseason. However, it appears he's earned that spot back after holding a 2.08 ERA and 20:2 K:BB over 17.3 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville. Hoeing isn't a desirable streaming option Tuesday.