Hoeing did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings in a 4-3 victory over the Cubs. He struck out four.

Sunday's start was certainly a step forward for Koenig, who allowed four runs in 3.2 innings in his first outing against Atlanta. He lowered his ERA to 6.23 through 8.2 innings with a 6:3 K:BB. Hoeing looked good in the minors this year, pitching to a 2.08 ERA with 20:2 K:BB in three starts with Triple-A Jacksonville. He should see at least one more turn in the Marlins' rotation with Trevor Rogers (biceps) still shut down from throwing.