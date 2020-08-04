Wallach was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday for an undisclosed reason, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

Wallach earned an Opening Day roster spot as the Marlins' third catcher, but he'll be sidelined after Tuesday's move. The team didn't provide an explanation for the transaction. If his absence is related to the COVID-19 outbreak among the team's players, the Marlins wouldn't be allowed to say so without his permission. Francisco Cervelli and Ryan Lavarnway should handle the catching duties with Wallach on the injured list.