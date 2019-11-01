Marlins' Chad Wallach: Reinstated from 60-day injured list
Wallach (concussion) was reinstated from the 60-day inured list Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Players can't spend the offseason on the injured list, so the move indicates nothing about Wallach's health. A concussion the catcher suffered in late May lingered for the rest of the season, and he played in just four rehab games the rest of the season, with just one of those coming after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Set for further evaluation•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Activity level picking up•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Still has concussion symptoms•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: On rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...