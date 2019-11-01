Wallach (concussion) was reinstated from the 60-day inured list Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Players can't spend the offseason on the injured list, so the move indicates nothing about Wallach's health. A concussion the catcher suffered in late May lingered for the rest of the season, and he played in just four rehab games the rest of the season, with just one of those coming after the All-Star break.

