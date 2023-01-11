The Marlins outrighted Leblanc to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Leblanc was booted off the 40-man roster last week when the Marlins finalized a deal with infielder Jose Segura, but the 26-year-old will end up sticking in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers. In his first taste of the majors last season, Leblanc hit a credible .263 over 169 plate appearances, but he struck out at an elevated 31.4 percent clip and benefited greatly from a .374 BABIP.