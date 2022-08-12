Leblanc is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old started the past 11 games after having his contract selected by Miami in late July, but the returns of veterans Jon Berti (groin) and Brian Anderson (shoulder) from the injured list Friday could limit the rookie's playing time going forward. However, Leblanc has a .410/.425/.590 slash line with a home run, four doubles, two RBI, five runs and two stolen bases through his first 11 big-league games, so the Marlins figure to continue giving him some opportunities.