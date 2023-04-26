Morissette (ankle) debuted for Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday after being activated from the club's 7-day injured list. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in a 6-4 loss to Montgomery.

After undergoing surgery in November on his left ankle, Morissette nearly made a full recovery from the procedure ahead of the minor-league season. Rather than having him head to Double-A to begin the campaign, Morissette instead reported to Single-A Jupiter for an extended rehab assignment. The 23-year-old hit just .118 over his 14 games with Jupiter, but he showed enough progress to get the green light to join Pensacola.