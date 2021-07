The Marlins have selected Morissette with the 52nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A second baseman from Boston College, Morissette lacks loud tools, but he could hit enough to reach the majors. He hit .321/.398/.497 with six home runs and a 17.3 percent strikeout rate as a junior. Morissette hits from the left side and is an average runner, with his raw power grading out as below average.