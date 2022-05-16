The Marlins recalled Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Castano had been on track to Tuesday's game for Jacksonville, so unless he's needed out of the bullpen in the Marlins' series opener with the Nationals on Monday, he would be lined up to fill the void in the big-league rotation for Tuesday's game, which was created by Jesus Luzardo's (forearm) recent placement on the injured list.The Marlins deployed Castano as a one-inning reliever in both of his prior appearances at the big-league level this season, but the lefty stretched out to 5.2 innings in his most recent outing for Jacksonville on May 11. Long reliever Cody Poteet looms as another option to enter the rotation Tuesday if the Marlins elect to go in a different direction.