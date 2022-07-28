Castano (concussion) underwent a CT scan after Thursday's start against the Reds that came back normal, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Castano has been diagnosed with a mild concussion and a forehead contusion after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning of Thursday's matchup. It wouldn't be surprising to see him at least require a trip to the 7-day injured list, but the fact that his CT scan was normal is certainly encouraging. The Marlins' rotation has been shorthanded in recent weeks, but it's possible that Jesus Luzardo (forearm) will be able to rejoin the team next week.