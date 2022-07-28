Castano was removed from Thursday's game against the Reds in the bottom of the first inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Castano was called up prior to Thursday's start and allowed a run on two hits and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in two-thirds of an inning prior to his removal. The ball that ricocheted off his head was 104.3 mph off the bat, and the left-hander was thankfully able to walk off the field under his own power. While it's encouraging that Castano didn't require a cart to get off the field, the extent of his injury isn't yet clear. Even if he doesn't require an IL stint, he isn't guaranteed another turn through the rotation since Jesus Luzardo (forearm) will likely be in the mix to return next week.