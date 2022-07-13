Castano (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins fell 3-2 to the Pirates, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

It wasn't a bad outing for the southpaw, but Miami's offense couldn't get much going even though Pittsburgh was stuck using a bullpen day. Castano did serve up a homer for the fifth straight start however, a stretch in which he has a 5.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings.