Castano (shoulder) has made two Grapefruit League appearances to date, covering four innings while striking out three and allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks.

Castano didn't make any appearances after July 28 of last season after taking a line drive off the head and suffering a concussion, but he looked on tap to rejoin the Marlins in September before he developed a left shoulder strain while ramping back up once he was cleared for the head injury. The southpaw has since moved past the shoulder issue and looks healthy for spring training, but he was pushed off the Marlins' 40-man roster in January and will face an uphill battle to win an Opening Day role with the big club.