Castano (1-1) earned the win against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two over five innings.

Castano threw 51 of 82 pitches for strikes and though he allowed three runs, only one was earned because of throwing errors in the second inning. Castano appeared in several games this season as a reliever, but has started in his last four appearances. He will take a 2.42 ERA into his next appearance.