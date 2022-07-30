Castano was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Castano's placement on the injured list doesn't come as a significant surprise since he was diagnosed with a mild concussion and a forehead contusion when he was hit by a comebacker Thursday against the Reds. It's not yet clear whether the southpaw will need to spend more than a week on the shelf.
