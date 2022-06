Castano was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Castano was sent to the minors in late May, and he posted a 3.71 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 17 innings over three starts in Jacksonville since his demotion. The southpaw's first three big-league appearances in 2022 came as a reliever, and he struck out two in four scoreless innings.