Castano (concussion) threw a 10-pitch bullpen session Aug. 22 but has yet to be cleared for running, MLB.com reports.
Castano is still working his way through the concussion protocol after being drilled in the head by a line drive in a July 28 start against the Reds, and though he's progressing through baseball activities, he looks like he still needs to pass some more tests before ramping up his cardio work. Given that he's been sidelined for more than a month and hasn't yet been cleared to face hitters, Castano will likely be limited to a bullpen role if he's activated from the 7-day injured list before season's end.
