Castano was diagnosed with a mild concussion and a forehead contusion after he was removed in the first inning of his start Thursday against the Reds. He recorded two outs and was charged with one earned run on two hits.

Castano exited the contest after Donovan Solano's comebacker to the mound struck the lefty pitcher in the forehead. The Marlins plan to evaluate Castano further, but the fact that he's already been diagnosed with a mild concussion suggests that he'll be a candidate to go on the 7-day injured list. Miami called up Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day to serve as its fifth starter following Max Meyer's (elbow) recent placement on the IL, but Castano may not have been in line for another start even if he was able to escape Thursday's contest unscathed. Jesus Luzardo (forearm) completed his third rehab start Wednesday and could be ready to return from the 60-day IL when Miami requires a fifth starter next week.