Hernandez (1-1) earned the win and struck out five in six innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk in an 11-3 win Sunday over Philadelphia.

The lone run scored against Hernandez was a fifth-inning homer by Bryce Harper. Otherwise, he scattered four singles, a walk and a hit batsman and stayed out of trouble. After a rough first start, the 27-year-old regained his command and held the Phillies' lineup in check. His next scheduled start is Saturday in Atlanta.